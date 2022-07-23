Tom Brady Trolled the Red Sox as They Were Getting Their Asses Kicked 25-3: ‘Gonna Be a Hell of a Story’

As the Boston Red Sox were trailing the Toronto Blue Jays 25-3 in the fifth inning on Friday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took to Twitter and trolled the Sox by quoting former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.

The Red Sox gave up the most runs to an opponent in a single game in franchise history on Friday, ultimately losing the series opener to the Blue Jays, 28-5.

Things for the Sox got really ugly when centerfielder Jarren Duran completely lost sight of a fly ball off the bat of Raimel Tapia with the bases loaded. The ball landed far behind him as runners circled the bases. Tapia ended up with a rare inside-the-park grand slam.

Famously, Brady and the Patriots trailed the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, which isn’t quite 25-3 (when he tweeted), but it’s close enough. The Patriots ended up winning that game 34-28 in a gobsmacking comeback of epic proportions.

Brady light-heartedly tried to project the good juju onto the Red Sox Friday night. He quote-tweeted an ESPN SportsCenter tweet and tagged Edelman, telling him it’s “Gonna be a hell of a story.”

“Let’s go, baby,” Edelman told Brady on the sideline during the comeback in Super Bowl LI. “Gonna be a hell of a story.”

“Hell yeah,” Brady replied.

Gonna be a hell of a story @Edelman11! https://t.co/2hQfw6ns5l — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 23, 2022

Unfortunately for the Red Sox, they were unable to score the three touchdowns and one field goal that would have been necessary to defeat the Blue Jays by a score of 29-28, sort of like how the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 23-22 in 1979.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com