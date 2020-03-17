comScore

Tom Brady’s Departure From New England Patriots Blows Up Twitter: ‘Worst St. Patricks Day in Boston History’

By Ken MeyerMar 17th, 2020, 10:06 am

The Twitterverse was taken aback by Tom Brady’s announcement that he will be leaving the New England Patriots.

Even though there has been ongoing speculation that Brady was thinking about switching teams, the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback shocked many people when he confirmed the news and said “I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.” This is a major development for the sports world, and the online reactions came flooding in.

Some people noted that the news came while the world is still gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, so this’ll give sports fans something to talk about while most athletic events have been postponed.

Others were saddened by the news and took to Twitter to either wish Brady well or mourn for the Patriots’ loss:

And then there were others who celebrated the news or got in their parting shots at Brady and the Pats.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: