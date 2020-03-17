The Twitterverse was taken aback by Tom Brady’s announcement that he will be leaving the New England Patriots.

Even though there has been ongoing speculation that Brady was thinking about switching teams, the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback shocked many people when he confirmed the news and said “I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career.” This is a major development for the sports world, and the online reactions came flooding in.

Some people noted that the news came while the world is still gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, so this’ll give sports fans something to talk about while most athletic events have been postponed.

Nice to see ESPN getting a stimulus package in these tough times. https://t.co/lsU57mdxPV — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 17, 2020

Tom Brady just gave the sports media a bailout https://t.co/uY4pOuKZaY — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 17, 2020

And when American sports media needed a bailout, the GOAT was there. https://t.co/rgfWLQW7kk — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) March 17, 2020

ESPN: “We have nothing to air without sports.” ESPN for next 12 days: https://t.co/EjvZ6H7QWg — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 17, 2020

Others were saddened by the news and took to Twitter to either wish Brady well or mourn for the Patriots’ loss:

Saddened that @TomBrady won’t be returning to the @patriots but proud of all he has accomplished in the past twenty years and of the class act he always has been and will be #Patriots #TomBrady #Brady https://t.co/HVP8Qc3sHI — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) March 17, 2020

Could this year get worse https://t.co/C9OxldEaOC — Hope Hodge Seck (@HopeSeck) March 17, 2020

I think I’m gonna hurl https://t.co/3a29rjURjE — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) March 17, 2020

First the coronavirus. Now this? How much more can my heart take right now?! https://t.co/1uE8MN6C3J — Katey Roshetko (@KateyRoshetkoTV) March 17, 2020

End of an era. Thank you @TomBrady for the joy and commitment you brought to the game and to all of us. We will miss you and will never forget the thrill of watching you in action. #Doyourjob #NoDaysOff #PatsFans 🇺🇸 #GOAT #6Superbowls https://t.co/c35Izmyc8F — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) March 17, 2020

And then there were others who celebrated the news or got in their parting shots at Brady and the Pats.

Cancel the NFL season until Brady is too old to play and is forced to retire. https://t.co/dkPMUeX6to — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 17, 2020

For Pats fans, this has to be deflating… https://t.co/q1QWCtu45j — Marc Farzetta (@MarcFarzetta) March 17, 2020

what an incredible moment that the world can COME TOGETHER… to dunk on the Patriots here’s Brady’s last pass as a Pat: pic.twitter.com/iMtLh4jpP0 — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) March 17, 2020

Brady announces he is physically and socially distancing himself from Boston. We have all the hot takes on @AltitudeSR 92.5 right now https://t.co/j1A0mlYzhD — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) March 17, 2020

How many Pats fans reacting to the Brady news, are gonna be like: fuck it, just give me the coronavirus — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 17, 2020

Brady leaving the Patriots on a St. Patrick’s Day when you can’t go to a bar is like a South Boston fever dream — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) March 17, 2020

Aaaaaaand 2020 is confirmed as the worst St Patricks Day in Boston history. https://t.co/kVPNigNsfA — Scott Dooley (@scottdools) March 17, 2020

