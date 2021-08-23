‘Top Five Worst Whites We Have Ever Seen’: Pat McAfee Destroys ‘Super Karen’ for Slapping Steelers Fan

We’re just two weeks into the NFL preseason and fans are hellbent on unleashing pent-up anger after crowds were limited last year because of Covid protocols.

Reacting to Saturday’s fight at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, former NFL punter and current SiriusXM sports radio host Pat McAfee destroyed the woman who took the first swipe to ignite the melee.

“This lady who STINKS. This lady is top-five, worst Whites we have EVER SEEN,” McAfee ranted during his Monday radio show. “I mean this is worse than water bottle selling lady. Everybody’s calling her that Super Karen…whatever her name is – Erin, Karen, she got her dude knocked the F*CK OUT.”

During Saturday’s Steelers game, fans captured video of a man and woman arguing over an unknown topic. The woman escalated the situation by slapping the man across the face, turning the dispute from verbal to physical. McAfee praised the man who was slapped for being a “gentleman,” showing restraint by shoving the woman and knocking out the guy she was with.

“THIS LADY is the most insufferable person, not only in that stadium in Pittsburgh, but potentially the entire world,” McAfee told co-host A.J. Hawk.

We don’t know what caused the dispute, but McAfee was confident in his ability to blame the woman for turning the argument into a brawl. After the fight subsided, others in the area could be heard quickly pointing out that the woman was the aggressor.

“She hit him first,” one person yelled in the video. “She smacked him, she smacked him in his face,” another said.

It’s unclear if the man who got knocked out was the woman’s husband, boyfriend, friend or just happened to be sitting next to her. But if she was already or is soon to be single, McAfee said “it’s gonna be tough for her to get a date,” in Pittsburgh.

