A Toronto Blue Jays fan went viral for his reaction of complete disgust when he missed out on New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge‘s 61st home run.

Judge’s 61st home run tied Roger Maris‘ American League single season home run record — which stood alone since 1961. The home run also tied the Yankee single season home run record.

Frankie Lasagna was the Blue Jays seated in left field behind the team’s bullpen, right where the Judge home run headed. Lasagna leaned over the railing to try and catch the historic home run, but came up just short — with the ball hitting the tip of his glove. Lasagna was shown on television in disgust when he threw his hands up in the air after the ball fell into the bullpen.

“I would never ever bring a glove other than this situation,” Lasagna told Canadian news outlet Infotel. “I needed a bigger one.”

Memorabilia collectors estimate that Lasagna may have lost out on a quarter million dollar payday. One expert told TMZ that he estimated the ball to be worth between $200-250 thousand.

“Two more feet and I would have had it,” Lasagna added. “I needed a fishing net and I would have got it.”

Missed it by *that* much pic.twitter.com/BLpqaSgGzg — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 29, 2022

