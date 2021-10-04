When the city of Philadelphia turns on a sports star, its very hard to recover and 76ers guard Ben Simmons remains the fanbase’s No. 1 target right now. Philly doesn’t like Simmons, Simmons doesn’t like Philly and even the Florida trash can gator catcher is jumping in to pile on the Sixers star.

Last week, 26-year-old Eugene Bozzi went viral after he captured an alligator with an open trash container and relocated the large reptile to a nearby pond. The impressive maneuver by Bozzi, who is a US Army vet, took confidence, poise and precision – qualities Simmons has failed to exhibit in high-pressured situations.

Bozzi, who is originally from the City of Brotherly Love, joined CBS Philly Monday morning to discuss his gator catch when he took an unprompted shot at Simmons.

“I just jumped into action and I said, ‘you know what? I’m not going to be Ben Simmons,” Bozzi hilariously recalled to CBS Philly’s Janelle Burrell. “I’m gonna go capture this basket.”

The troll job from Bozzi was a clear jab at Simmons’ reluctance to shoot the basketball during the NBA Playoffs. Once considered a savior for Philly’s NBA team, the 25-year-old versatile guard fell out of favor after passing up open three-pointers, jump shots and even layups as the Sixers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs.

Bozzi is right, he wasn’t Simmons. The Army vet’s clutch and courageous performance was the exact opposite of the timid brand of basketball Simmons most recently represented for the Sixers.

Meanwhile, Simmons and the Sixers are stuck in a standoff. Simmons is upset with the city of Philadelphia to the point that he’s demanding a trade and the Sixers are trying to maintain some semblance of leverage to avoid dealing the All-Star while his value sits at its low point.

Watch above via CBS Philly

