Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce begged fans not to put a Chiefs jersey on the Rocky statue in Philadelphia before Super Bowl LVII.

The Rocky statue, which sits right near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, represents actor Sylvester Stallone‘s iconic role as boxer Rocky Balboa. Throughout the Philadelphia Eagles’ postseason run to the Super Bowl, fans have placed jerseys of the team opposing the Eagles on the statue. But Philly proceeded to dominate each of those opponents.

Kelce made the comment on his podcast that was released Wednesday, the New Heights Show, which he co-hosts with his older brother Jason — who is the center for the Eagles. But he believes the opposing jersey gambit is an inside job.

“I am convinced that there is a Philadelphia fan who is putting these shirts on the Rocky statue just to get everybody all fired up,” Jason said. “And it’s working. It’s working tremendously, so keep doing it!”

Travis cracked up at the notion that it might be an Eagles fan who put the jerseys on the statue just to motivate the players and the fanbase.

“I guarantee it,” Jason said. “There’s no way. Cause it’s happened every single game. The (New York Football) Giants did it, (San Francisco) 49ers did it. There will probably be a Chiefs jersey on it this week.”

The Chiefs’ star tight end demanded that no fan of his team should put a jersey on the statue so they do not face the “rocky curse.”

“No way, right now, Chiefs, do not touch the fucking Rocky memorial, okay? Do not do that. Alright? Definitely don’t put a 87 on there, alright? Do not do that,” Travis said.

The curse of the Rocky Statue is REAL. The last 3 playoff teams to mess with him? Scored only 7 points against the @Eagles 📸 EaglesGalaxy Insta pic.twitter.com/cAQm34ZrkF — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 30, 2023

The media has labeled Super Bowl LVII the “Kelce Bowl” since both brothers will represent each team in the big game. Travis was seen Tuesday night at the Kansas Jayhawks basketball game giving a “tipsy” pizza review.

