Troy Aikman issued an apology Thursday about the comments he made on Monday Night Football’s broadcast, charging that the league has treated quarterbacks too softly.

After Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones sacked Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, the referee called Jones for roughing the passer. A similar situation happened on Sunday when Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sacked Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Aikman showed his disgust during the Monday Night Football broadcast.

“My hope is the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and you know, we take the dresses off,” Aikman said.

Aikman was heavily criticized on social media for the comments.

Thursday morning Aikman addressed the comments he made on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas, Texas.

“My comments were dumb,” Aikman admitted. “Just shouldn’t have made them. Just dumb remarks on my part.”

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback explained his words got twisted about how quarterbacks should be treated in the NFL.

“The other part of that is what came from what I said was that it implied that i’m not in favor of protecting the quarterback,” Aikman added. “Which could not be further from the truth. I’m totally in favor of the protection quarterbacks are afforded.”

Aikman believes the league went too far with the protection of the quarterbacks and that needs to change.

“There’s no question has been an over-enforcement of the protection for quarterbacks,” Aikman said. “We saw that in the game with Brady. We’ve seen it in other games, not just over the weekend, but other games over previous weekends in other years. And then in our game which was really an egregious mistake, I think, or over protection of the quarterback.”

