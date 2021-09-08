Trump Draws Heat for Honoring 9/11 20th Anniversary By Commentating on a Gimmick Boxing Match

As America prepares to observe the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, it appears that former President Donald Trump’s big plan for the day is to provide commentary on the pay-per-view fight between 58-year-old ex-heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield and 44-year-old former UFC star Vitor Belfort.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., will be at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The two of them will give “gamecast” commentary on Holyfield-Belfort matchup, plus the other three fights on the card being promoted by Triller — a new promoter on the boxing scene which has made a splash by making gimmick bouts between aging fighters such as last year’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones matchup.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” Trump said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won’t want to miss this special event.”

Trump’s decision to mark 9/11 with boxing commentary is undoubtedly a strange choice, given that he’s a former president, nearly 3,000 people were killed on 9/11, and the event in many ways shaped the course of world history. While Trump’s pattern of odd behavior, political exploitation and lying about 9/11 has been documented before, news watchers have seen his latest plans, many of whom are not impressed:

