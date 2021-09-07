Trump Foe Megan Rapinoe Shockingly Compares Herself to the Former President: We Both ‘Said Some Wild A** Sh*t’

Not many people would have the gall to compare Megan Rapinoe and Donald Trump – two public enemies with vastly different views on social and political issues.

Trump is in favor of “shut up and dribble.” Rapinoe, a star for the US women’s national soccer team believes athletes are being “selfish” if they don’t use their platform to speak out against injustices. But according to Rapinoe, she’s not totally unlike Trump.

“I am who I am all the time,” Rapinoe said during CNN’s TV premiere of the documentary LFG on Monday — which previously debuted on the HBO Max streaming service . “It’s not like some act. I mean, I don’t know if I want to make this comparison, but in the same ways that people liked that Trump just said some wild ass shit, but, like, I’m like that, but for good. You know? And like, we need more of that.”

Last month, Trump mocked Rapinoe and the entire USWNT for not winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

“If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold medal instead of the Bronze,” Trump said while specifically calling Rapinoe at as the “woman with the purple hair.”

Trump took aim at the USWNT for kneeling during the national anthem at the Olympics. But his feud with Rapinoe is years old, escalating after the soccer star stated, “I’m not going to the f*cking White House,” to see Trump when the USWNT won the World Cup in 2019.

Although they don’t align on most social issues, two people firing off “some wild ass shit” would make for an interesting conversation between Trump and Rapinoe.

