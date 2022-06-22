Trump Hits at PGA Tour, Praises Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Having ‘Opened to Such a Big BANG!’

Former President Donald Trump took a swing at the PGA Tour on Wednesday while praising the Saudi-backed LIV Golf for having “opened to such a big BANG!”

Trump posted on TRUTH Social that it is “So INTERESTING” to see the tour treat players fairly.

“So INTERESTING to see the PGA Tour finally start to treat its players fairly now that the LIV Tour has opened to such a big BANG! They have finally increased purses to players, substantially, and I am sure will soon be reducing their massive executive salaries in order to make things work. The players are now asking, however, why didn’t they raise the purses long ago? Also, what will happen to the TREMENDOUSLY valuable Tax Exempt Status that the PGA Tour now enjoys?”

Since it began this month, numerous PGA players have gone to LIV Golf. They include Phil Mickelson, Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na, Ian Poulter, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

LIV Golf has come under fire for being backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund given the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was critical of the Saudi regime. U.S. intelligence has deemed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as having backed the move to take out Khashoggi in at the Saudi embassy in Turkey.

