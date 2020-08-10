President Donald Trump railed against reports that college football’s Power 5 conferences will cancel their season, defending several top athletes who are advocating for the season to continue.

After the Big Ten — which is the home to football powerhouses Ohio State and Michigan — reportedly cancelled its season on Monday morning, Trump tweeted, “Play College Football!”

Play College Football! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Trump supported Clemson quarterback and potential 2021 NFL No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who posted a graphic that called for all five conferences to play this fall.

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” Trump tweeted, with the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

Lawrence’s stance on continuing the season is not universal among college football players. Last week, a group of Pac-12 players threatened to sit out if their season continued. And other teams — like Syracuse football — have sat out practices amid concerns around coronavirus. The ACC, SEC, Big 12, and Pac-12 have yet to make a decision after the Big Ten’s announcement.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s tweet supporting the return of college football this fall.

“He very much would like to see college football safely resume their sport,” McEnany said of Trump. “As he mentioned in that tweet, a lot of the college athletes work their whole lives to get four years, sometimes they are redshirted an extra year if they are lucky. They work their whole lives for this moment and you’d like to see them have a chance to live out their dreams.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]