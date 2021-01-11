Trump to Award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick: Reports

Days after the Capitol riots, and days before he is set to leave office, President Donald Trump is pressing on with Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremonies with sports figures.

According to reports by Politico, from the AP and others, Trump will award the Medal of Freedom to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick at a Thursday ceremony at the White House. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach missed out on the postseason this year for the first time since 2008.

Trump’s ties with the Patriots run deep. He hosted the team at the White House following its Super Bowl victory in 2017, although it did not make a return visit in 2019. Patriots owner Bob Kraft is a longtime friend of the president’s, as is former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Trump once read a glowing letter about himself written by Belichick at a campaign rally in New Hampshire prior to his being elected president. Belichick and Trump have both stated that they are good friends with each other.

The Medal of Freedom ceremony follows another event last Thursday — one day after the violent attack on the Capitol — in which the president awarded the medal, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor. Politico notes that of the 25 recipients of the Medal of Freedom in Trump’s term, 15 have been connected to sports, including; Tiger Woods, Lou Holtz, and Mariano Rivera.

