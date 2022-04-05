Twitter Explodes Over News That Tiger Woods is Returning to The Masters

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Social media exploded Tuesday morning after golf icon Tiger Woods announced plans to play in the 2022 Masters this week after his horrific accident in 2021 that almost took his life.

Woods was in a car accident on February 23rd, 2021 when he lost control of his vehicle, striking a tree and tumbling down a hill outside Los Angeles. The accident nearly took Woods’ right leg as the jaws of life were necessary to free the golfer from the wreckage.

After just over a year of recovery, it looks like the most polarizing player in golf is going to give it a go in his first tournament since the accident.

“As of right now I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said at a press conference Tuesday.

The news set the sports world alight as many took to Twitter to express their appreciation and excitement for Woods’ imminent return.

Woods not only said he plans on playing but when asked if he thinks he can win this weekend, the five-time Green Jacket winner was optimistic, to say the least.

The announcement comes after a historic Monday at the Augusta grounds as hordes of spectators came to watch Tiger warm up for his return.

It might be a long shot but Woods’ odds to win the Masters currently sits at +5000, could a sixth Green Jacket be in the cards this weekend for Woods?

