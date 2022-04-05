Twitter Explodes Over News That Tiger Woods is Returning to The Masters

Social media exploded Tuesday morning after golf icon Tiger Woods announced plans to play in the 2022 Masters this week after his horrific accident in 2021 that almost took his life.

Woods was in a car accident on February 23rd, 2021 when he lost control of his vehicle, striking a tree and tumbling down a hill outside Los Angeles. The accident nearly took Woods’ right leg as the jaws of life were necessary to free the golfer from the wreckage.

After just over a year of recovery, it looks like the most polarizing player in golf is going to give it a go in his first tournament since the accident.

“As of right now I feel like I am going to play,” Woods said at a press conference Tuesday.

The news set the sports world alight as many took to Twitter to express their appreciation and excitement for Woods’ imminent return.

Currently pacing with excitement for Thursday. Tiger Woods is an idol of mine. Welcome back GOAT! #themasters — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) April 5, 2022

TIGER WOODS IS PLAYING THE 2022 MASTERS!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/ZgbL2ouDgs pic.twitter.com/Qbzgqh4glU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 5, 2022

So looks like @TigerWoods is playing 😮😮. I just want to say let’s all appreciate this guy because we’re so lucky to be able to watch one of the greatest possibly the greatest sportsman in our lifetime. Just incredible — Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston (@BeefGolf) April 4, 2022

Woods not only said he plans on playing but when asked if he thinks he can win this weekend, the five-time Green Jacket winner was optimistic, to say the least.

Tiger Woods believes he can win a sixth Green Jacket this week. #themasters pic.twitter.com/WHjD4BcOcx — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2022

As of right now, Tiger Woods plans to participate at #themasters this week. Woods owns the best career made cut percentage (96% at 22-for-23) of any player at the Masters since it first implemented a cut in 1957. pic.twitter.com/lC1wK13f1x — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2022

The announcement comes after a historic Monday at the Augusta grounds as hordes of spectators came to watch Tiger warm up for his return.

The amount of people who showed up to watch Tiger Woods’ practice round at The Masters 😳 pic.twitter.com/KxAEjBTg8L — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) April 4, 2022

It might be a long shot but Woods’ odds to win the Masters currently sits at +5000, could a sixth Green Jacket be in the cards this weekend for Woods?

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com