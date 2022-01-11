Twitter was Stunned to See Georgia’s QB on Good Morning America Fresh Off a Night of Partying: ‘Get This Man a Pedialyte’

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett won the most important game of his life Monday night, but the more courageous effort may have occurred Tuesday morning when he showed up for an interview on Good Morning America.

Bennett ignited Georgia’s offense in the fourth quarter, totaling 224 yards and two touchdowns to beat Alabama and lead the Bulldogs to their first national title in 41 years. At some point following the win, Bennett agreed to an appearance on Good Morning America. And when he arrived on camera Tuesday morning, Bennett looked very much like a student-athlete who won the biggest game of his life just hours earlier.

The senior quarterback is 23 years old, so it’s hard to imagine he celebrated the championship without partaking in at least a few adult beverages, but no assumptions will be made here. It’s also unlikely that Bennett enjoyed more than just a few hours of sleep.

“Have you had the chance to get any sleep?” GMA host Michael Strahan asked.

“A few hours, not many. Been wondering about – yea, no, not many Michael,” the seemingly sleepy quarterback answered with a laugh.

In hindsight, agreeing to a nationally televised interview hours after winning the national championship game might not have been the smartest idea for Bennett. But credit the quarterback for coming through, even though he clearly wasn’t at full strength.

Bennett’s trek to becoming a national championship-winning quarterback was less than traditional. Beginning his college career as a walk-on with Georgia, Bennett transferred to a junior college after just one season and returned to the Bulldogs a year later. But as impressive as his road to beating Alabama was, social media was more enthralled with the quarterback’s commitment to Good Morning America.

Watch above via ABC

Get this man a pedialyte https://t.co/fMLAgNrVG2 — Jay Arnold (@JArnoldTAMU85) January 11, 2022

This interview is more heroic than the actual win. https://t.co/tH6h9TebS3 — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) January 11, 2022

Can’t believe anyone could watch this interview and say Stetson Bennett is hungover. The man is clearly still hammered (and deservedly so). Getting through this as well as he did is MVP stuff. https://t.co/hBk42cHLcE — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) January 11, 2022

this is that “got so little sleep that your body hasn’t even figured out to give you a hangover yet and you’re actually still drunk” mode https://t.co/9J8JWlt9fc — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 11, 2022

This isn’t even hungover. My man is still flat-out hammered on TV with Robin Roberts. https://t.co/JiRA87EO6s — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 11, 2022

Stetson Bennett had himself a NIGHT lmao https://t.co/gWn4eyLLHQ — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) January 11, 2022

methinks ol’ SB4 had a victory Miller Lite or IV in the shower this morning https://t.co/mPnOOtjXiA — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) January 11, 2022

Stetson’s biggest accomplishment is waking up in time for this interview. https://t.co/F77RZszjfh — Caroline Darney (@cwdarney) January 11, 2022

BREAKING: Most Hungover Man Ever Goes Onto “Good Morning America” https://t.co/cPRO0olHin — Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo) January 11, 2022

