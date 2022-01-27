Two Buffalo Bills Fans Arrested After Allegedly Boasting About Using Fake Vaccine Cards to Attend Playoff Game

The same week we lauded Bills Mafia for their consistent charity, two Buffalo fans were arrested for allegedly using fake vaccine cards to attend a game. But we shouldn’t let the ignorance of two mar the reputation of thousands.

As reported by WKBW, 34-year-old Michael Naab and 37-year-old Amber Naab were arraigned this week and charged with one count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. The couple allegedly used fake vaccine cards to enter the Bills home playoff game against the New England Patriots on Jan. 15.

“I readily admit this is not the crime of the century,” Erie County District Attorney John J. Fynn said during a Wednesday news conference. “I hate to be the guy that says, ‘I need to send a message.’ I don’t like being that guy, but you can’t do this. There’s a law. We’ve got laws on the books.”

If convicted, the Naabs face up to seven years in prison. Flynn, however, already acknowledged he won’t send the Naabs to prison, but they will be prosecuted.

“These two defendants are accused of using a fake vaccine card to intentionally violate the rules at the stadium, potentially putting the health of other fans at risk,” Flynn said. “As I have stated before, if you present a fake vaccine card, you will be prosecuted.”

The Naabs will be prosecuted, but they almost got away with the infraction. In fact, they probably would have gotten away with it had it not been for their decision to allegedly boast about it on social media. Because what’s dumber than using a fake vaccine card? Announcing that you’re using a fake vaccine card.

According to Flynn, the Bills were tipped off from someone who saw the Naabs boasting about using fake vax cards on social media to attend the playoff game. They were removed from their seats during the third quarter of the game.

