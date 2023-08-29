Two Fans Ambush Atlanta Braves Star Ronald Acuna on the Field While Security Takes Entirely Too Long to Get to Them

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was rushed by a pair of fans on Monday as they tried to take a photo with him.

While fans making fools of themselves by running onto the field isn’t uncommon, what was uncommon was field security’s response to Monday incident. Most of the time, security guards are able to react in time to intercept the fan before they even get to the player; but the first fan ran up to Acuna and appeared to have enough time to take a selfie.

Not long after, the man was approached by security. As they tried to take him down, however, he put his arm around Acuna and the star player got tangled in the mess. A second guard got involved and went for the fan’s legs. Then, a third guard joined the mix.

Suddenly, a second fan ran toward Acuna with his arms outstretched. Because of how fast he was running, his momentum cause Acuna to fall to the ground. A fourth guard then got involved and the second fan was quickly taken down. With two guards to each fan, Acuna was finally freed. A couple players from the team also ran over to make sure everything was OK.

As they were escorted away, one fan continued to resist and had to be carried out by three guards. The other fan walked away without incident.

“I was a little scared at first,” Acuna said said after the game. “I think the fans were out there and asking for pictures. I really couldn’t say anything because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up, but security was able to get there and everything’s OK. We’re all OK, and I hope they’re OK.”

Watch above via Twitter

