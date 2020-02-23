Talk about having a “taste for blood.”

British boxer Tyson Fury thoroughly dominated American Deontay Wilder throughout seven, bloody rounds, eventually taking the WBC heavyweight title by TKO, but not before appearing to bizarrely lick blood off of his wounded opponent’s neck during a clinch.

And overweight but more aggressive Fury controlled the fight from the start, landing heavy punches that seemed to toss an unsteady Wilder around the ring. This victory drops Wilder’s record to 42–1–1, but improves the “Gypsy King” to a 30–0–1 career record. With the win, Fury also claims the vacant WBC title that Wilder had briefly retained after the pair’s first fight more than a year ago.

The much-heralded rematch of the two boxers on Saturday night in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena was meant to resolve the unfinished business of 2018, which their first match ended in a controversial split draw despite Wilder scoring two knockdowns of Fury. This time, Fury returned the favor, putting Wilder on the mat in the third and fifth rounds.

By the sixth round, a cut on Wilder’s left ear had begun to gush, speckling Fury in red, and then, in the most bizarre moment of the fight, Fury leaned in to Wilder’s neck during a clinch and unmistakably stuck out his tongue rapidly as if to lap up his opponent’s blood. The surreal move evoked Mike Tyson’s infamous biting of Evander Holyfield’s ear during a 1997 WBA heavyweight championship fight.

Just over a minute-and-a-half into the seventh round, Wilder’s corner signaled the referee to stop the fight to protect their boxer, who was getting brutally pummeled.

Some short highlights of the fight are below.

THE GYPSY KING IS THE KING OF BOXING! 👑#WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/3qDbApeXsH — ESPN (@espn) February 23, 2020

