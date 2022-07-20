Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic appears to be out of the U.S. Open due to him not having received the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Guardian noted on Wednesday that while Djokovic is still officially on the tournament’s entry list, a statement from the U.S. Open “rules out” his participation in the tournament.

“Per the Grand Slam Rule Book, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men’s and women’s singles main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event. The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the US government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens,” read the tournament’s statement.

Djokovic, who has repeatedly made clear he will not get the vaccine, was also banned from playing in Australia at the beginning of the year. Djokovic flew to Australia and entered the country under an exemption, which was revoked after an official proceeding and he was deported.

A change.org petition to allow Djokovic to play in the tournament had some 12,000 signatures as of Wednesday.

“There is absolutely no reason at this stage of the pandemic to not allow Djokovic to play at the US Open 2022. US Government and USTA must work together to allow him to play. If unvaccinated American players can play, Djokovic as one of the legends of the game must be allowed to play. MAKE IT HAPPEN, USTA!” the petition said.

