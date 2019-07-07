comScore

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Wins 2019 World Cup and Social Media Explodes With National Victory Dance

By Mediaite StaffJul 7th, 2019, 2:12 pm

Megan Rapinoe of the USA lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following her team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France.

On Sunday the U.S. women’s national soccer team once again claimed an exceptional victory, winning the 2019 World Cup in a 2-0 match against the Netherlands. Not only did they win a second consecutive trophy, this is the team’s fourth World Cup championship overall. More than any other country.

Twitter exploded at the match’s end, in a huge show of support and fandom for the dominant team and its star players. Tweets came in from all quarters, from politicians to fellow athletes to everyday folks. Even the dictionary got in on it.

In the interest of the bipartisan American celebration of sport, these tweets are in no particular order nor divided by any party or point of view. They are but a sample of what is a HUGE reaction across the country.

Unfortunately, the togetherness wasn’t something everyone was feeling. Some did have to make it about Trump.

Including in a live shot on Fox News Channel.

(Featured photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

