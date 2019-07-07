On Sunday the U.S. women’s national soccer team once again claimed an exceptional victory, winning the 2019 World Cup in a 2-0 match against the Netherlands. Not only did they win a second consecutive trophy, this is the team’s fourth World Cup championship overall. More than any other country.

Twitter exploded at the match’s end, in a huge show of support and fandom for the dominant team and its star players. Tweets came in from all quarters, from politicians to fellow athletes to everyday folks. Even the dictionary got in on it.

In the interest of the bipartisan American celebration of sport, these tweets are in no particular order nor divided by any party or point of view. They are but a sample of what is a HUGE reaction across the country.

So grateful for #USWNT. Strong, proud, indomitable, take no crap Sisters who are showing the world how powerful women are. Congrats. Go USA!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) July 7, 2019

American Success as a group of Wonder Women are breaking Every Glass Ceiling in sports! Examples for all our girls, boys… adults alike #uswnt ⚽️ We all have a Wonder Woman inside!! Go use your gifts to shake the world today 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #fifawomensworldcup on #FOX pic.twitter.com/kWUOyCDrvp — HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) July 7, 2019

Way to go, #USWNT! An amazing tournament run & fantastic group of athletes #FIFAWWC https://t.co/Dhhc1rpmuD — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) July 7, 2019

Amazing win for #USWNT! Proving once again that they are the best in the world and have been for decades. Great to watch the game with the family today in New Hampshire! pic.twitter.com/Kbt92ntOQ3 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) July 7, 2019

Congrats @USWNT on the World Cup victory! What a great team. Had so much fun watching with my daughter today! #USWNT #OneNationOneTeam https://t.co/6LxTbGX3PM — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 7, 2019

All the #USWNT does is win! Let’s hope that extends to their fight for #EqualPay against FIFA.https://t.co/LbiOjqa5z6 — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) July 7, 2019

Awesome win for #USWNT! Congrats to #TeamUSA for securing its place at the top of the world! Your success proves how with clear vision, strong leadership, resolute drive and teamwork make the dream work. Enjoyed watching you score again for USA on Earth this time! pic.twitter.com/WCNwhzRLKK — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) July 7, 2019

Thank you #USWNT for making us all proud! — Dan McCready (@McCreadyForNC) July 7, 2019

Congrats, #USWNT on winning the #WomensWorldCup2019. 🏆

Great team to watch all tournament. And Rapinoe is one hell of a leader. pic.twitter.com/WIHtXDeBjG — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) July 7, 2019

My entire Twitter feed is a celebration of the #USWNT and it's bringing me to tears: I've never been so proud to be a woman, an athlete, and an American. Thank you, @USWNT ❤️ — Amelia Boone (@ameliaboone) July 7, 2019

Unfortunately, the togetherness wasn’t something everyone was feeling. Some did have to make it about Trump.

Fun Fact: the U.S. Women's National Team has four more World Cups than @realdonaldtrump has Emmys and one less than his total draft deferments. (h/t @TruthcastersTv)#USWNT — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 7, 2019

Including in a live shot on Fox News Channel.

