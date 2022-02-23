UEFA Likely to Withdraw Champions League Final from Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) appears likely to move this season’s Champions League final from Saint Petersburg, fearing Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

The final was set to take place May 28 at Russia’s Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, which was built for the 2018 World Cup. According to ESPN, no decision has been made on the host city for the Champions League final, but contingency plans are being explored.

“With regard to the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Saint Petersburg, we would like to inform you that UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation and any decision would be made in due course if necessary,” the UEFA said in a statement Tuesday.

Several countries have imposed sanctions against Russia in response to the planned invasion of Ukraine. But not to be understated is the financial impact of Russia losing the Champions League final.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated it was “inconceivable” to believe the Champions League final could still take place in Russia. Former U.K. Sports Minister Tracey Crouch similarly implored the UEFA to immediately move the event elsewhere.

“The ban on politicians and officials traveling to the Russian-hosted 2018 World Cup was a soft message to President Putin which made no significant difference,” Crouch said. “So UEFA needs to take a much stronger stance, not least to ensure the safety of traveling fans.”

The Champions League final attracts an estimated global viewership of between 380 and 400 million, nearly tripling the worldwide audience of the Super Bowl.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com