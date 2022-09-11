In the days following her passing, Queen Elizabeth II has been showered with love, adulation and glowing tributes the world over. But UFC fans chose to go another way.

During the UFC 279 fight card in Las Vegas Saturday, the combat sports promotion paid homage to the Queen — putting her picture up on the big screen at T-Mobile Arena. But the fans did not receive the image well and proceeded to boo the tribute:

According to reports, the fans in attendance proceeded to strike up a “USA! USA!” chant in response.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com