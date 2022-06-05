A UFC fighter had some harsh words for critics who trolled him on social media over his attire celebrating Pride month.

Speaking at a news conference in Las Vegas after his split decision victory on Saturday, flyweight contender Jeff Molina destroyed those who attacked him with homophobic remarks after he posted a picture of his fight night attire — which included his name spelled out in Pride colors.

Pretty sick the @ufc is letting us rep for pride month!! Get your pride gear @ufcstore 🏳️‍🌈👊 pic.twitter.com/nEbJZSuLWr — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 1, 2022

“Dude, it’s fucking ridiculous!” Molina said. “Man, who would have thunk that in 2022 people are still like — who the fuck cares, bro? Like honestly, it’s not even about being an ally. I’m not saying I’m not. But it’s like, just be a decent fucking person, just be a decent human being.”

The UFC contender noted that “people were saying some crazy shit,” to him, but explained that he wanted to stand behind the LGBTQ community with his outfit choice.

“I’ll support anything of a community that’s been oppressed and ostracized for some time now, for something they can’t help,” Molina said. “I’ll get behind any of that.”

Molina added, “I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of shit. But I guess I was wrong.”

Watch above, via MMA Junkie.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com