UFC Hall-Of-Famer Turned ESPN Analyst Charged With 11 Counts of Battery

UFC legend and current ESPN analyst Chael Sonnen has been charged with 11 counts of battery stemming from a Dec. 18th incident in Las Vegas, according to court records.

Chael Sonnen is being charged for an incident that occurred on Dec. 18 in Las Vegas, according to court records. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 27. 📰 https://t.co/zp0oT7QDkz pic.twitter.com/t5Z4GDAMqc — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 22, 2022

The complaint was filed by the Clark County district attorney on March 16 to the Las Vegas Justice Court and includes one felony by strangulation, according to court records.

The complaint obtained by ESPN states that Sonnen attacked six people, including one women whom he allegedly used “force of violence upon by punching/striking” and pushing her as well.

Furthermore, Sonnen “allegedly punched the first man, punching and kicking a second man, punching a third man in the face, punching and kneeing a fourth man and striking a fifth man with his elbow,” per ESPN.

The worldwide leader in sports issued a statement Tuesday acknowledging the incident while also taking the ex-fighter off future UFC broadcasts for the foreseeable future.

“Chael will not appear on ESPN as we explore the details of these serious charges,” the company said.

Sonnen is due in court on Apr. 27.

These events come just days after fellow UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor were arrested for their own share of legal troubles.

