UFC Legend Accuses LeBron James Of Using PEDs With Zero Proof: ‘We Have The Same Drug Guy’

UFC legend Chael Sonnen recently accused Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James of taking performance-enhancing drugs without offering any concrete evidence.

The former MMA star turned promoter was on the FLAGRANT podcast, released on Tuesday. After Sonnen admitted to the amount of performance-enhancing drugs he was once on, which he failed tests for, he made headlines after he alleged the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is on those same drugs.

“They got some performance enhancers like if the world understood what LeBron did, like other basketball players will hear what LeBron does and go ‘yeah that doesn’t matter,'” Sonnen said. “It’s like a baseball player; you’re hitting a stick at them. It doesn’t matter.”

Sonnen was asked, “what do you think he’s doing?”

“We have the same drug guy,” Sonnen said. “I know exactly what he’s doing. There’s only one golfer that follows the big three, and the big three is EPO (erythropoietin), growth hormone, testosterone. That’s the Lance Armstrong diet. There’s one golfer, but it’s Tiger Woods.”

Armstrong, who won seven Tour De France titles in cycling, had all of his wins taken away from him after an investigation revealed he used performance-enhancing drugs while competing. He later admitted to Ophra Winfrey that he did use the banned substances. It has never been proven Woods took PEDs.

“EPO matters; it’s the reason LeBron takes it. It matters,” Sonnen said. “EPO increases your red blood cells. Which gives you endurance so you can play all game long. You can shoot the fourth quarter just like you shot the fourth minute. It’s the king of performance enhancers.”

The NBA does randomly test their players for drugs such as human growth hormone and other performance enhancers along with what they call “drugs of abuse,” which includes methamphetamine, cocaine, and opiates. In 2021, the league announced it would not test for marijuana.

Notably, James has never failed a drug test in the 20 seasons he’s played in the NBA.

Watch above via the FLAGRANT podcast.

