Though he’s best known for his promotion of fighters, UFC president Dana White is never afraid to throw down himself. On Wednesday, the bombastic UFC hype man went in on one of his favorite targets — the fourth estate.

In an interview with Colin Cowherd on The Volume podcast network, White — a longtime press basher — made the surprising admission that the UFC does, in fact, need the media. Yet the mixed martial arts impresario made sure to get his patented, colorful attacks in on journalists as as well.

“[They’re] full of shit,” White said.

White argued that the current media landscape is filled with too much amateur congestion.

“Anybody who can create a fucking website now, considers themself media,” White told Cowherd. “Or if they have an Instagram, now they can become media. Most of these people are full of shit and have no place writing or talking about anything. But there are some real good media people out there still.”

His combative nature toward the media is not new, but it was heightened in the last year as the sport tried to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic. White received criticism for attempting to keep UFC events intact while other professional sports were halting seasons.

“I’m not afraid of the media,” White said during a video he posted last year. “Why should anybody listen to the media? Who are these people? What makes them experts? What have they ever accomplished?”

White has previously attempted to control coverage of the UFC by revoking credentials from some of the sport’s most respected reporters, such as ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. Considering his feud with journalists, it would have been interesting to see who White believes are some of those “real good media people.”

