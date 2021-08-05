UFC President Dana White Slams Vaccine Mandates: I’ll Never Tell a ‘Human Being What to do With Their Body’

Multiple mandates are already imposed on UFC fighters, such as wearing specific branded apparel and following the USADA-controlled anti-doping program, but vaccine requirements will not be added to the list.

“I would never tell another human being what to do with their body,” UFC president Dana White recently told Aaron Bronsteter of TSN. “If you want to get vaccinated, that’s up to you. That’s your choice. You’re never gonna hear me say, I’m gonna force people to get vaccinated. Never gonna happen.”

Bronsteter noted that he doesn’t believe White would be allowed to force UFC fighters to get vaccinated. White’s comments come as the NFL attempts to incentivize getting vaccinated by threatening teams with possible forfeits should an outbreak occur, but the league will not require their players to get the vaccine.

“I think a lot of people are doing that,” White argued of vaccine mandates. “They’re telling you in New York you can’t go into a restaurant or a gym unless you’re vaccinated and can prove it and things like that. Some people are getting fired if they don’t get vaccinated. Yeah, that’s not gonna happen here. You wanna get vaccinated? Get vaccinated. If you don’t, that’s your decision, your body.”

UFC currently has an event planned in New York for November. It’s unclear if recently announced protocols by the city would require UFC fighters to be vaccinated, but White said he’s ready for anything. “The plan is New York, but if New York doesn’t work out, I’ll move it somewhere else.”

