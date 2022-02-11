UFC star Israel Adesanya offered a strong defense of Joe Rogan, whose most recent controversy came as video emerged of him using the N-word multiple times on past episodes of his podcast.

Adesanya is scheduled to defend his middleweight title against Robert Whittaker this Saturday for the main event of UFC 271. Rogan, a longtime UFC analyst will be on the call for the fight.

During the pre-fight press conference, a question was directed at UFC president Dana White, asking about Rogan’s past use of the N-word. As White walked away from the podium, Adesanya jumped in and intercepted the question.

“First off, let me take this one,” Adesanya said. “Hold up. I’m Black. I can take this one. Look, there’s a lot of c*nts in this game. There is a lot of snakes in this game. I’ve been in this fight game since 2008. And Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf*ckers I’ve had the pleasure of working with.”

“F*ck the noise,” Adesanya continued. “You know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control the man. He’s got the biggest platform in the world right now. So that’s my n**** Joe Rogan. F*ck the noise…Just keep doing you, Joe. Have some mushrooms. Keep doing you.”

After the scandalous video of Rogan surfaced, the polarizing podcaster issued an apology, but also categorized the self-inflicted controversy as a “political hit job.”

