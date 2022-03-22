Former MMA teammates turned bitter rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington allegedly got into an altercation Monday night outside Papi Steak in Miami in South Beach.

TMZ Sports has obtained a video moments after the alleged encounter showing a visible distraught Covington surrounded by police officers, describing the altercation with his UFC counterpart.

“He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran,” Covington said.

The former champion ate dinner Monday night with social media stars the Nelk Boys and Bob Menery inside of the restaurant and Masvidal was not present until they left the restaurant, according to reports.

Covington is later heard in the video asking Menery, “How would [Masvidal] know I’m here?”

“I don’t know,” Menery replied, “You’re all over the internet.”

The collective had been celebrating having Covington on their “Full Send Podcast” earlier in the day, posting videos of the UFC fighter at the restaurant.

Furthermore, Masvidal posted a video on his social media shortly after the alleged altercation, challenging his rival to show his face.

“If you talk that s***, you’ve got to back it up,” Masvidal exclaimed.



The duo recently went five rounds inside the octagon at UFC 272 where Covington received a unanimous decision victory over ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal.

Another fight in the cards?

Watch the videos above via TMZ Sports

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com