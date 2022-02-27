Ukrainian boxer Viktor Postol was 29 seconds away from doing what none of Gary Antuanne Russell’s previous 14 opponents had done — survive until the final bell. But thanks to a controversial action by the bout’s referee, Postol did not get the chance to finish the contest.

Postol, a 38-year-old former world champion, moved ahead with the fight at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Saturday despite having a wife and two children still in Ukraine. Though he is now well past his prime, he competed admirably against the undefeated Russell, who is widely considered an elite young prospect — particularly giving Russell some problems in the middle rounds with some effective counter shots.

But ultimately, referee Mike Ortega stopped the fight with just 29 seconds left as Russell was landing particularly strong combinations on Postol. The Ukrainian junior welterweight was visibly disappointed with the stoppage — which was denounced on the Showtime broadcast.

15 fights, 15 KOs 👀 💪@AntuanneRussell stops Viktor Postol to earn an impressive W and stay unbeaten. #RussellPostol #ColbertGarcia pic.twitter.com/s2OETOC93K — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) February 27, 2022

“Referee not giving Postol a chance to finish the fight!” Showtime blow-by-blow announcer Mauro Ranallo said.

“That’s ridiculous! I’m sorry!” Showtime analyst Al Bernstein said. He added, “Postol was defending himself. And you might wait a little. There were 29 seconds left, and he was defending himself.”

Bernstein was not alone in his criticism of Ortega for not allowing Postol to go the distance. Boxing writers and others on social media criticized the stoppage for being premature:

That is one of the most embarrassing stoppages I’ve seen in quite some time. Viktor Postol was stunned but was not in serious trouble and there wasn’t much time left in the final round. Shame on Mike Ortega. I had Russell up 6-3 heading into final round — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 27, 2022

Not a good stoppage. Credit to Russell, who appeared on his way to his biggest win. But Postol was still game and responsible in the final round. — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) February 27, 2022

Terrible stoppage. Postal was behind on the cards but he wasn’t hurt to the point of a stoppage. He still had a chance. Horrible. — Chris Santos (@SantosCooks) February 27, 2022

Russell was on his way to winning, but the stoppage seems absurdly premature. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 27, 2022

Definitely too early. He was still alert and ready to fight as soon as the ref stepped in. 29 seconds left. Bad stoppage. — Peter Verry (@PeterVerry) February 27, 2022

Wow Bad stoppage with 29 seconds left.. But Gary Antuanne was in full control!! — Eddie Chambers (@champfasteddie) February 27, 2022

What a terrible stoppage. When will boxing start raising the bar for its officials? Just an awful day for the third man in the ring, on two continents — Jeff Cox (@JeffCoxCNBCcom) February 27, 2022

As we said on the telecast, we did not agree with the stoppage. But I still thought that was a fascinating fight for many reasons. Russell showing growth against best oppo went he’s face. Postol fighting well despite long layoff & the unbearable pressures on him as a human being — Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) February 27, 2022

Gary Antuanne Russell stope Viktor Postol but honestly that was a really bad stoppage. Postol still had his facilities and seemed fine — MARCOS VILLEGAS (@heyitsmarcosv) February 27, 2022

