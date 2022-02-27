Ukrainian Boxer Robbed of Chance to Finish Courageous Fight as Ref Controversially Stops Bout With 29 Seconds Left

By Joe DePaoloFeb 27th, 2022, 12:35 pm
 

Ukrainian boxer Viktor Postol was 29 seconds away from doing what none of Gary Antuanne Russell’s previous 14 opponents had done — survive until the final bell. But thanks to a controversial action by the bout’s referee, Postol did not get the chance to finish the contest.

Postol, a 38-year-old former world champion, moved ahead with the fight at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Saturday despite having a wife and two children still in Ukraine. Though he is now well past his prime, he competed admirably against the undefeated Russell, who is widely considered an elite young prospect — particularly giving Russell some problems in the middle rounds with some effective counter shots.

But ultimately, referee Mike Ortega stopped the fight with just 29 seconds left as Russell was landing particularly strong combinations on Postol. The Ukrainian junior welterweight was visibly disappointed with the stoppage — which was denounced on the Showtime broadcast.

“Referee not giving Postol a chance to finish the fight!” Showtime blow-by-blow announcer Mauro Ranallo said.

“That’s ridiculous! I’m sorry!” Showtime analyst Al Bernstein said. He added, “Postol was defending himself. And you might wait a little. There were 29 seconds left, and he was defending himself.”

Bernstein was not alone in his criticism of Ortega for not allowing Postol to go the distance. Boxing writers and others on social media criticized the stoppage for being premature:

Watch above, via Showtime.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo