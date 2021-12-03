University of Michigan Football released a statement Thursday, announcing that the players’ uniforms will feature a patch specifically designed to honor the victims of the Michigan High School Shooting.

Charges have been filed against 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, for allegedly killing four students and injuring eight others during a shooting at his high school on Tuesday. Oxford High School is in a Detroit suburb, about an hour and a half away from Ann Arbor, where the University of Michigan is located.

University of Michigan released photos of the patch on Twitter, with a statement that included a detailed description of what it represents.

“The shape is of Oxdorfd’s ‘Block O’, meant to honor all victims, survivors, and community members,” said the statement.

“The ‘TM’ and ’42’ pay tribute to football player Tate Myre,” the statement continued. “Tate, Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling, whose lives were senselessly lost earlier this week, are represented by four blue hearts.”

The words were concluded with, “We are proud to represent the state of Michigan and all of its communities. #OxfordStrong is #MichiganStrong,” adding the hashtags to display their support for all those impacted by these events.

Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh expressed his sympathy for the victims writing, “Lifting you all up before the one who conquered death.”

I am so incredibly sorry. I know there are no words. The families and community of Oxford are in need of every prayer that we can possibly offer them. Lifting you all up before the one who conquered death.

