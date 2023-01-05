University of Texas Fires Head Basketball Coach Following Domestic Violence Arrest

The University of Texas has fired its head basketball coach, Chris Beard, following his domestic violence arrest in December.

Police were called to Beard’s house in the early morning of December 12th after he was accused of strangling his fiance Randi Trew. The school immediately suspended him, and assistant coach Rodney Terry took over as acting head coach. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte made the announcement Thursday afternoon in a statement.

The statement read:

The University of Texas has parted ways with Chris Beard. This has been a difficult situation that we’ve been working diligently through. Today I informed Mr. Beard of our decision to terminate him effective immediately. We thank Coach Rodney Terry for his exemplary leadership both on and off the court at a time when our team needed it most. We are grateful that he will remain the acting head coach for the remainder of the season. We are proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, who throughout this difficult time have continued to make us proud to be Longhorns.

Beard’s lawyer Perry Minton released a statement after the school announced his firing.

Beard’s statement read:

Chris Beard is crushed at the news he will not be coaching at the University of Texas. At the outset of Coach Beard’s suspension, The University promised they would conduct an independent investigation surrounding the allegations and make a decision regarding his employment inky after they had done so. They proceeded to terminate Coach Beard without asking a single question of him or his fiancé. Since the arrest, there have only been positive developments clearly demonstrating his innocence. Additionally, it is in my opinion shared by others that any potential charges against Chris Beard will be declined very soon. This is in addition to the statements made by his fiancé that empathically state the original reports were inaccurate. I am concerned that the University of Texas has made a terrible decision against the interest of the University, based on Twitter feeds and editorials – and not the facts concerning a truly innocent man. The University has violated their agreement with the coach and we are devastated.

On Thursday morning, the Travis County District Attorney’s office stated that they were investigating the case against Beard.

The statement read:

Our office takes all allegations of domestic violence seriously. In each case, we are committed to working through the unique challenges presented.

Trew told police that Beard, “choked me, threw me off the bed, bit me, bruises all over my leg, throwing me around, and going nuts.” She walked back those claims later in December. In a statement she said:

Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realized that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself. Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening.

—

