University of Texas Head Basketball Coach Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Family Member

The University of Texas head basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly assaulting a family member.

Beard was arrested by Austin, Texas police and was booked at 4:18 am Monday on a third-degree charge of “assault of a family/household member” for alleged strangulation.

Senior public information officer for the Travis County Sheriff’s Department, Kristen Dark, confirmed to ESPN that Beard had been arrested.

“He is in our custody,” Dark said to ESPN. “I can confirm he is the person who is in our booking process.”

Austin police also told ESPN that they received a “disturbance hotshot call.” A hotshot call is “incidents which are in progress are an immediate threat to life and/or public safety,” as defined by the Austin Police Department.

The University of Texas released a statement about Beard’s arrested, and it read:

The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.

Beard left Texas Tech in 2021 to take the head coaching job at the University of Texas in what he called his “dream job.” He is in his second season with the Longhorns. Beard had previously coached at McMurry University, Angelo State University, and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The Longhorns are ranked second in the nation with a (7-1) record and are scheduled to host Rice University Monday night.

