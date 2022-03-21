Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville may be a thing of the past but his impact has certainly had lasting effects on the culture of the NFL as The Athletic released an article Monday morning outlining the toxic environment during Meyer’s reign.

Interviewing a variety of personnel and players, the article detailed the scare tactics used in practices and locker rooms and how that contributed to an extremely hostile workspace.

“You’ve got players in fear they’re going to lose their job,” former Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark said. “You’ve got coaches who he belittled in front of us. I’m surprised he lasted that long, to be honest with you.”

Urban Meyer is a sick man https://t.co/Hyn9LMt7as — Will Compton (@_willcompton) March 21, 2022

Additionally, reports go as far to describe this bereavement of players and staff, instances where players were threatened with job loss, and even one where a player was left emotional from his exchange with the tyrant.

“And do you know what would happen if I cut you guys? You couldn’t get a job paying more than $15 an hour,” Meyer told his players according to the report.

“I lost all respect for him after that,” one veteran player told The Athletic.

I wouldn’t put Urban Meyer in charge of a hot dog stand in front of a Lowe’s. https://t.co/vAwLt25Di7 — Jeff Sharon (@Jeff_Sharon) March 21, 2022

The cherry on top, however, was the story detailing the first time Meyer had heard of Rams all-pro Defensive Tackle Aaron Donald who apparently he didn’t even know existed until they faced him and the Rams during the 2021 regular season. The former college coach allegedly did a six-month deep dive into the NFL and its inter-workings but was unfamiliar with several marquee players, including Jamal Adams, Deebo Samuel, and of course Donald, according to multiple Jaguar staff members.

“Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams?” Meyer asked one staffer during the season, according to a source. “I’m hearing he might be a problem for us.”

Urban Meyer when he saw Aaron Donald on the scouting report pic.twitter.com/8MpRmA2fuj — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) March 21, 2022

Thankfully Meyer and his ‘deep-dives’ are no longer in Duval county as he was fired with cause prior to the end of the 2021 regular season. He finished with a 2-11 record as the Jaguar’s head coach.

