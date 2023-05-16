US Men’s Soccer Team Lands Standout Striker

The US Men’s National Soccer team got a big boost on Tuesday that could make it a legitimate threat in the next FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal Football Club striker Folarin Balogun has registered himself as a US international and declared for the US team. Balogun was born in New York and his family moved to England when he was just two.

Per FIFA rules, a player can make a one-time switch before making their first appearance for a national team at the senior level.

The 21-year-old has been on loan at Stade de Reims in Ligue 1. He’s currently tied for fifth in the league in goals scored with 19. As noted by CBS Sports, Balogun ranks 11th across Europe’s five major leagues in goals, ninth in shots and second in expected goals.

In the 2022 World Cup, the US advanced to the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group B behind England. The team then fell 3-1 to the Netherlands.

Balogun’s addition directly addresses a need for the US team, which has been looking for a top striker for years. He’ll play alongside the immensely popular forward Christian Pulisic. With the two of them, the team should gain a boost in popularity as well as a boost in its ability to compete at the global level.

It’s not yet known when Balogun will make his first appearance for the team, but it could happen as soon as June 16 in the CONCACAF Nations League on June 16.

