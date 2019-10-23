Major League Baseball is reportedly investigating a longtime umpire over his MAGA Tweets — in which he said, among other things, he would purchase an assault rifle should President Donald Trump be impeached in preparation for “CIVAL WAR (sic).”

According to ESPN, veteran ump Rob Drake tweeted — the deleted — the following on Tuesday.

“I will be buying an AR-15 tomorrow, because if you impeach MY PRESIDENT this way, YOU WILL HAVE ANOTHER CIVAL WAR!!! #MAGA2020”

Drake also tweeted, “You can’t do an impeachment inquiry from the basement of Capital Hill without even a vote! What is going on in this country?”

The ESPN report indicates that MLB knows about the deleted tweet, and is looking into it.

