Video Footage Shows Moment Alabama Basketball Player Allegedly Started Shooting

A Ring Doorbell allegedly caught on camera gunfire from University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, part of a deadly shooting that took place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Jamea Jonae Harris was killed early Sunday morning after Miles, and Michael Lynn Davis allegedly shot at a car she was riding in near the university campus. Harris was 23 years old and was a mother to one son. Both Miles and Davis were charged with capital murder after police used surveillance cameras around the area to identify the two suspects. In the video captured by a Ring Doorbell camera, two cars can be seen driving past as two women walked across the street toward the sidewalk before the gunshots began.

“Oh my God,” one girl shouted as the two began to sprint down the street in the opposite direction of the gunshots. The video was widely reported on Monday.

Captain Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa police spoke about the apparent motivation behind the shooting on Monday.

“At this time, it appears that the only motive was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip,” Kennedy said to reporters.

“The Strip” is an area near Alabama’s campus with apartment buildings near it.

In a statement, Miles’ attorney wrote:

While Darius has been accused of being involved with this tragedy, he maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court. Our firm’s own investigation is ongoing, and no further statement will be made at this time.

According to Alabama’s head basketball coach Nate Oats, he revealed Miles’ season ended on Saturday due to an ankle injury. In a news conference on Monday, Oates said:

I just want to start today by offering our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jamea Harris, a young woman, daughter, and mother who was taken away too soon in a senseless act. It is an incredibly sad situation. We’re keeping [Harris’s family and friends] in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to grieve. … With this being a pending investigation, there is nothing I can add that hasn’t already been shared.

