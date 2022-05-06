Video Of Jerry Jones Crash Shows Other Car T-Boned, Jones Limping

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was lucky to come away with no serious injuries Wednesday after being involved in a car crash that t-boned the other driver’s vehicle and left Jones with a limp of his own.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the accident Friday, showing Jones’ black sedan smash into the silver Hyundai as they were trying to turn left in the intersection, causing the latter to spin, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic.

Sources say Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been released from the hospital & is home resting comfortably. Jones was checked into Parkland hospital tonight after a minor accident, but that was done at the insistence of police, per sources. “He is all good,” VP Stephen Jones said. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) May 5, 2022

The crash was reported around 8:08 pm Wednesday, roughly 20 miles away from the Cowboys headquarters on Harry Hines Boulevard as the billionaire owner was seen limping along the sidewalk to check on the other vehicle and its passengers. The two sides seemed to make up in a way, the video showing the driver and Jones smiling and shaking hands, possibly at the fact that the driver got to meet Jerry Jones, one of the most prominent figures in the Dallas community.

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured from the wreck but Jones was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Jerry’s son and Cowboys VP, Stephen Jones, confirmed this to the Dallas Morning News Wednesday evening saying, “He is all good.”

The elder Jones, 79, has owned the Cowboys since 1989, winning three titles in his tenure.

