Surveillance video shows the moments of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara‘s alleged attack against a man outside a Las Vegas nightclub.

The incident occurred in February 2022 when the NFL held its Pro Bowl weekend. Kamara, along with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men, allegedly attacked a man outside a nightclub located on the Las Vegas Strip.

After watching the surveillance footage obtained by 8 News Now, a grand jury in Clark County indicted Kamara, Lammons, Christopher Young, and Percy Harris on Thursday. According to court documents, all four men face charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery. Darnell Greene was the victim of the attack.

“Once the elevator came down, I went to step on the elevator, and a guy put his hands on my, on my chest like to tell me, like push me back and tell me I can’t get on the elevator,” Greene told the Clark country grand jury.

“And I, um, you know, I go there; it’s not my first time there, I’ve been there a few times, and everybody use the same elevator. So, when he pushed me, I pushed his hands down off my chest, and then he pushed me real hard, then somebody hit me,” Greene said.

According to police, Kamara shoved the victim after Greene pushed the Saints running back’s hand off his chest. Lammons was identified as the suspect who punched Greene. The victim told police he does not remember anything after he was hit.

The indictment from the grand jury said Lammons hit “Greene in the head, neck or upper chest,” and Kamara “charged [Greene] in order to strike and/or punch [him] about the head, neck, chest, upper back, and/or torso area.”

According to grand jury documents, after the four got into a limo, Kamara allegedly told the group, “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard.”

After the indictment was announced on Thursday, Kamara’s attorneys David Chesnoff, Drew Findling, and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement:

The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara. He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident.

