Video Shows Former NBA All-Star’s Alleged Shooting Before Drive-By Arrest

Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged role in a drive-by shooting, and video from the incident surfaced.

Reports of his arrest state that Kemp got into an altercation in a parking lot outside of a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington. The video shows Kemp in a red vest as he approached a car and appeared to yell something before firing at least one shot in a video obtained by TMZ Sports.

Law enforcement sirens immediately sounded, and the person filming the video yelled, “red vest.” Kemp closed the trunk of his car and began to drive away as an officer tried to approach the vehicle. The former NBA All-Star circled the parking lot a few times before stopping and exiting his car near law enforcement.

The video cuts to two police officers looking through some bushes and locating the weapon.

Witnesses at the scene told TMZ Sports they heard multiple shots fired off in the parking lot before they pulled their phones out to record the rest of the incident.

Kemp was arrested for felony drive-by shooting Wednesday evening and sent to Pierce County Jail.

Sources told Fox 13 in Seattle that Kemp was at the mall after he tracked down his iPhone that was allegedly stolen from his car on Tuesday. Fox 13 reported that Kemp claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

Kemp played 14 seasons in the NBA. Eight of them were for the Seattle SuperSonics, and he helped the organization reach the NBA Finals in 1996, which they ultimately lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Since his retirement in 2003, Kemp was arrested in 2005 for investigation of drug possession in Shoreline, Washington, and again in 2006 for the same charge in Texas.

He is the owner of Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis, with two locations in Seattle.

