Viral Clip of Youth Football Player Violently Tackling Teammate Sparks Outrage: The Coaches ‘Should Be Put in Jail. Immediately.’

By Brandon ContesMay 13th, 2021, 9:34 am

Social media has been almost unanimously appalled this week after watching the clip of a violent collision between two youth football players.

Anyone signing up to play football recognizes it’s a contact sport. But just as professional players can finally demand safety measures are implemented by the NFL, parents should be able to trust youth coaches will prioritize the health of their children. And in the below clip, that clearly wasn’t the case.

These two children were not only mismatched physically, but proper technique is also absent from the drill with the runner using the crown of his helmet to initiate contact. Worse, the person behind the video reacts like this is an early 2000s ESPN segment of Jacked Up!, which was quietly cancelled after violent football collisions were connected to CTE.

A lawyer for the North Carolina based youth football program behind the video, released a statement to USA Today claiming the drill took place last year and the coach was subsequently fired.

“This drill occurred back in September 2020 on a team with a first year coach in the program,” attorney Christopher Duggan wrote. “This was addressed immediately with the coach when it happened as this was deemed not an acceptable drill for this age group or the experience level of these players. Subsequent to the coach being removed from his position, there were no other incidents or issues with this team during the remainder of the season.”

But backlash to the video was still immediate, with players, fans and analysts all condemning the coaches in charge of the youth football drill.

——

