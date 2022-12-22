Von Miller Advises Media on Defusing Tension with Players: ‘Guys Are Not Robots’

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller advised media members to be aware of how they spoke to players amid tension between players and reporters over recent weeks.

On Sunday night, ESPN’s Jenna Laine and a couple of other reporters got into an awkward back-and-forth with Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard after he did not answer their questions right away. Bernard had a costly fumble in the game, which started the Cincinnati Bengals’ comeback and scored 31 unanswered points to beat Tampa Bay 34-23.

Laine posted the incident on her Twitter feed, which sparked a backlash from other athletes like Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. She did apologize for the altercation late Wednesday night.

Miller was on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday afternoon, and show host Pat McAfee brought up the situation between Bernard and Laine. He also brought up other incidents from the NFL season where reporters had verbal altercations with players and coaches.

“How have you maintained a such a positive relationship with everybody?” McAfee asked. “Or has there been times where you look at somebody, and you’re like in the moment, not full time but in the moment it’s like, ‘you’re out of pocket right there with your tone and your question?’ Has that ever happened for you?”

Miller, who has his podcast called The Voncast, understood how the media and players could lose their temper when dealing with one another.

“At this point in my career, I understand both perspectives,” Miller added. “By having a podcast, doing shows like this show right here, being on the media side of it, and being an athlete at the same time. I understand both perspectives.”

Miller has been in the NFL for 11 seasons between the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and Buffalo Bills, so he has been around the media for most of his adult life and knows there are times when reporters do not ask clear questions.

“From the media talking to athlete, you gotta understand these are people,” Miller continued. “And I understand if I’m working for media, I have a job, and I have to give content week end and week out. That could get kinda tedious. I understand that.”

“At the same time, you always have to be aware of your delivery, and how am I talking to these guys?” Miller said. “Because guys are not robots. At the end of the day, we’re humans. I know we put on helmets, and we go out here and do what we do each and every week, but at the same time, we’re humans; we’re not robots. You always got to make sure you’re delivering the right way and the correct way.”

Miller pivoted and knew the fans needed a line of communication from the media to hear what the athletes had to say.

“If I’m an athlete too, I understand that this is a business, and fans need a perspective from the media as well,” Miller added. “I always just try to have an open line of communication with the media.”

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show.

