U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe on Alex Morgan's tea cup celebration: "I think I might have been upstaged. That was next-level." And on English criticism of the tea cup celebration: "Wah, wah, wah… I don't think anyone truly believes we disrespect opponents."@sntvstory pic.twitter.com/XaCgGTsiKq — Davidde Corran (@DaviddeCorran) July 3, 2019

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe has absolutely no time for critics of her teammate Alex Morgan’s viral goal celebration.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday (via journalist Davidde Corran), Rapinoe bashed those who thought Morgan went too far by mockingly sipping tea after scoring in her team’s 2-1 World Cup semifinal victory over England on Wednesday.

“Wah, wah, wah,” Rapinoe said, mockingly. “I mean, we’re at the World Cup. What do you want us to do? This is the biggest stage, the biggest moment. I don’t think anyone truly believes that we disrespect the game or disrespect our opponents.”

This is not the first time the U.S. team has come under fire for what critics have deemed to be excessive celebration. Some took issue with the squad’s exuberance after several late game goals in their 13-0 victory over Thailand earlier in the tournament.

Rapinoe — who has drawn President Donald Trump‘s ire for saying she would decline an offer to visit “the fucking White House” — insisted that Morgan did not mean any ill will.

“We have the utmost respect for England and every team that we’ve faced and every team that we will face forever and ever,” she said. “That’s just part of the DNA of the squad. And with that said, we work hard, we like to play hard, and we like to have fun and enjoy ourselves. And these are the absolute biggest moments to do that.”

Watch above.

