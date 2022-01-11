Wardrobe Malfunction: Georgia Players Celebrate Epic Win Wearing Alabama National Champions Hats

Even when they lose, Alabama needs to take the spotlight. Georgia won its first national title since 1980 Monday night, but the Bulldogs celebrated with hats that falsely honored Alabama as the champs.

Alabama was the underdog for the national championship in Indianapolis, but it’s always hard to imagine the Nick Saban led Crimson Tide losing any game. At least one person on the field refused to believe the scoreboard when they started handing out celebratory national championship hats.

Although Georgia won 33-18, ESPN cameras caught Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean walking around with an Alabama national championship hat in a hilarious blunder.

Nakobe Dean had his WRONG hat after Georgia won the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/dpIESDZOXQ — Dave Techz (@techz_dave) January 11, 2022

The mistake was soon rectified, as Dean was later spotted with the correct hat after leaving the field. “I have the right hat on now!” Dean boasted with a laugh during his postgame press conference.

Nakobe Dean laughs and points at his hat during the post-game presser: “I have the right hat on now!” pic.twitter.com/I6Y13BlPdv — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 11, 2022

Dean had four tackles and helped lead Georgia’s dominant defensive effort against quarterback Bryce Young and the Alabama offense. Trailing 18-13 in the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs went on to score 20 unanswered points capped off by a pick-six from cornerback Kelee Ringo with less than a minute to go in the game.

Dean received the Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker and first-team All-SEC honors for the 2021 season.

