Wardrobe Malfunction: Jim Harbaugh Describes the Moment He Realized His Pants Were on Fire

Jim Harbaugh entered the college football season on many hot seat lists, but there’s no way the Michigan head coach actually thought his pants would catch fire.

That’s no hot seat idiom, in fact Harbaugh’s job appears safe having coached the Michigan Wolverines to a 9-1 record and keeping them in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.

The the wardrobe malfunction was real after Harbaugh stood too close to a space heater on the sideline. Harbaugh’s pants literally caught fire over the weekend, during Michigan’s 21-17 victory over Penn State and the head coach described the wild incident this week on Detroit’s WXYZ.

“All of a sudden, (wide receiver) Daylen Baldwin said, ‘Coach, your pants are on fire.’ I go, ‘Huh?'”, Harbaugh explained to WXYZ-TV’s Brad Galli.

Jim Harbaugh’s pants got burned by the space heater on the sidelines in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/RPF60G3UwZ — Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 15, 2021

“Oh my gosh, my pants are on fire,” Harbaugh recalled noticing. “I made a little coaching point to Daylen Baldwin. If somebody’s on fire, man, yell, ‘HEY, COACH!’ Maybe just grab me and get me out of the way — or something, ya know?”

Harbaugh’s pants have been the topic of conversation for years, since it was revealed he shopped at Wal Mart for $10 khakis to wear on the sideline. The famous football coach has progressed from Wal Mart, to Nike, all the way up to his recent preference of Lululemons. And last year, Harbaugh ditched his khakis altogether for the first time, opting for a darker pair of slacks.

“Those are pretty expensive pants, those Lululemons,” Harbaugh added. “Maybe I’ll just make ‘em into shorts — because they burned down to the calf.”

