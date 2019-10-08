comScore
Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Under Fire for Dodging on NBA-China Controversy: ‘Mealy Mouthed and Weak’

By Caleb EcarmaOct 8th, 2019, 2:56 pm

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is under fire after he avoided commenting on the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

The civil unrest in China’s semi-autonomous city first impacted the NBA after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweeted over the weekend, “Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong” — a comment that the Chinese government took offense to and responded by blocking NBA preseason games from being televised in the country, which is an extremely popular market for league. NBA commissioner Adam Silver has since released a statement saying that “it is not the role of the NBA to adjudicate those differences,” but he added the league “will not put itself in a position of regulating what players, employees and team owners say.”

When asked about his stance on the controversy on Monday night, Kerr described the protests as a “really bizarre international story” that he doesn’t “know what to make of.”

While the Golden State Warriors coach typically speaks out on domestic issues like the Trump administration and gun control, he explained his deviation from taking a public stance on the Hong Kong protest, saying, “I’ve found is that it’s easy to speak on issues that I’m passionate about and that I feel like I’m well-versed on and I’ve found that it makes the most sense to stick to topics that fall in that category.”

“I’m just trying to learn just like everybody else,” Kerr added.

While some defended Kerr’s decision to avoid discussing issues he is not knowledgable on, others figures quickly rebuked his silence and suggested that he is hypocritical for frequently criticizing President Donald Trump but declining to comment on political matters that could impact the NBA’s bottomline.

Caleb Ecarma

Caleb Ecarma is a reporter at Mediaite. Email him here: caleb@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter here: @calebecarma

