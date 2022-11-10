Washington Commanders, NFL Sued By D.C. Attorney General For Allegedly Lying About Sexual Harassment Investigation

The D.C. Attorney General is suing the Washington Commanders and the NFL for allegedly “colluding to deceive” the public regarding an investigation into the toxic work environment in Washington.

A 2020 Washington Post report exposed a toxic work environment surrounding the Commanders, which had numerous sexual harassment claims.

Wednesday evening Karl Racine the Washington D.C. Attorney General tweeted that there would be a big announcement around the Commanders on Thursday. His tweet was met with a ridiculous statement from the Commanders. They used their running back, Brian Robinson’s, shooting as a distraction from the investigation.

Racine announced Thursday afternoon on Twitter that his office will sue owner Dan Snyder, the Commanders, the NFL, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell because he believes they colluded together on an investigation into the Commander’s toxic work environment under Snyder.

Racine’s statement read as:

My office is suing Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the Commanders, NFL Commisioner Roger Goodell, and the NFL for colluding to deceive District residents- the heart of the Commanders fanbase- about an investigation into toxic workplace culture. After public reporting revealed that sexual misconduct, harassment, and misogny ran rampant for decades at the team, the defendants promised DC residents that the league was going to fix this toxic culture, including by fully cooperating with an independent investigation. That was all a lie Instead, the NFL turned a blind eye to Snyder’s extensive efforts to silence or intimidate witnesses, and the NFL and the Commanders entered into a secret agreement that gave Snyder power to veto the release of any results. With today’s lawsuit, we’re standing up for DC residents who were lied to and deceived. And we’re standing with the brave victims and employees of the team who told us the truth during our investigation and came forward about what they suffered and witnessed while working. Because these actions largely took place outside the District, we do not have jurisdiction to specifically file suit regarding the workplace harassment and misconduct. By suing today, we are using every enforcement tool at our disposal to hold the Commanders, Dan Snyder, the NFL, and Goodell accountable.

BREAKING: My office is suing Commanders owner Dan Snyder, the Commanders, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, and the NFL for colluding to deceive District residents—the heart of the Commanders’ fanbase—about an investigation into toxic workplace culture. — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) November 10, 2022

According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the NFL sent more than 1.6 million pages of documents to the attorney general’s office and is fully cooperating with Racine.

NFL is said to be fully cooperating with the DC Attorney General’s office. The AG’s office has received more than 1.6 million pages of documents from the NFL. https://t.co/Okv5Mp7Tle — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2022

