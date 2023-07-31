Washington Commanders Radio Host Fired for Making Disparaging Remarks About Female TV Anchor

Don Geromino, host on the Washington Commanders’ radio partner WBIG-FM, has been fired for making disparaging remarks about a TV anchor on air, the Washington Post reported Saturday.

While broadcasting at the team’s training camp practice Thursday morning, Geromino — whose real name is Michael Sorce — saw WUSA-TV anchor Sharla McBride and called her a “Barbie Girl” as she arrived at the team facility. Then, he said, “I guess she’s a cheerleader,” and later referred to her as “that chick.”

Aaron Hyland, iHeartMedia’s D.C. regional president, informed the Post of the firing with a statement.

“After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG,” Hyland said. “We take matters of this nature very seriously and this behavior does not align with our core values.”

After Geromino made the comments on air, the Commanders barred him and his producer from broadcasting at the facility on Friday. Their interview with new Commanders owner Josh Harris — scheduled for Friday — never aired.

McBride also sent a statement to the Post, calling Geronimo’s remarks “sexist and misogynistic.”

“When I heard the comments made about me on their radio show, I felt incredibly insulted and embarrassed,” she said. “In my 17 years as a professional journalist, I have never been disrespected in such a blatant manner while trying to do my job. Their words were sexist and misogynistic. No woman should experience this in the workplace, and I appreciate the Commanders’ swift response in handling this matter.”

Just a week prior, Geronimo signed an extension with WBIG through 2026.

