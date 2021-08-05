Washington Football Team Bans Fans From Sporting Native American Attire to Games

The Washington Football Team will begin their second season since announcing a placeholder name. With plans to welcome back a full stadium of fans for the first time as the Washington Football Team, they’ll do so by further distancing themselves from their former nickname.

On Wednesday, the franchise announced new stadium policies and protocols for the 2021 season, which includes barring fans from wearing Native American-inspired garb to games at FedEx Field.

“We are excited to welcome everyone back wearing their Burgundy & Gold. However, Native American inspired ceremonial headdresses or face paint may no longer be worn into the stadium,” the updated protocol states.

After years of sidestepping pressure to drop the moniker that was demeaning to Native Americans, franchise owner Daniel Snyder finally gave in last summer as social unrest gripped the country. The Cleveland Indians similarly announced plans to move on from their nickname last year, recently announcing they will rebrand as the Guardians after the current MLB season.

The NFL franchise stated the upcoming season will be their last as the Washington Football Team, with plans to announce a new moniker sometime in early 2022. Until then, the franchise has been clear about their plans to drop Native American imagery from current and future branding.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com