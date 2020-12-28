The Washington Football Team has announced that they are parting ways with quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. — following a season of inconsistent play, and an incident in which he was caught the NFL’s Covid-19 protocols by being spotted maskless in photos with strippers at his girlfriend’s birthday party.

Head Coach Ron Rivera put out a public statement confirming “I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him.”

“I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways,” said Rivera. “We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

Haskins, a 2019 first round draft pick has been filling in for Alex Smith while he recovers from his calf injuries — though he was benched on Sunday during a disastrous game against the Carolina Panthers. Haskins’ release comes after he lost his position as team captain and was fined $40,000 over the strip club incident.

The signal caller’s release comes just ahead of Washington’s biggest game of the season. A win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday will put Washington in the playoffs. ESPN reports that Taylor Heinicke, who took over for Haskins on Sunday, will get the start if Smith is unable to go.

