WATCH: 18-Year-Old Emma Raducanu Wins U.S. Open Women’s Final

Eighteen-year-old Emma Raducanu of Britain defeated 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-3, claiming the U.S. Open championship in an unprecedented win.

The pair were the first teenagers to meet in the U.S. Open final since 1999, when Serena Williams won the first of her major titles at 17, against then-19-year-old Martina Hingis.

Raducanu not only became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament, but did so without dropping a single set — winning each of the 14 sets she played in the tournament.

The final match-up was fierce, as Fernandez performed outstandingly well during the tournament, pulling off four huge upsets in a row, including against Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka.

